Mississippi WWII veteran flown back for burial

On June 15, 2015, DPAA personnel began exhuming the remains from the Punchbowl for identification.To identify Wade’s remains, scientists from DPAA and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial (mtDNA) and Y-chromosome (Y-STR) DNA analysis, dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence.DPAA is grateful to the Department of Veterans Affairs for their partnership in this mission.Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, more than 400,000 died during the war. Currently there are 72,781 (approximately 26,000 are assessed as possibly-recoverable) still unaccounted for from World War II.