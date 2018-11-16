Miss. Polymer Institute celebrates 25th anniversary

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Polymer Institute is celebrating a quarter century of assisting polymer and advanced materials businesses around the world.
A 25th anniversary open house Thursday showcased the many services it provides.
The event featured an awards presentation and tours of “The Accelerator.”
That facility houses the institute and 17 technology-based businesses.
“You can come here and lease space, if you don’t have the equipment that you need you can work with MPI and we can do the analysis, testing, development,” said Monica Tisack, director of the Mississippi Polymer Institute.
The Institute was founded in 1993 and was originally based at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Department of Polymer Science.
