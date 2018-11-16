Lady Eagles falter in 4th quarter

MOBILE, AL (WDAM) - The University of South Alabama erased a six-point deficit by outscoring the University of Southern Mississippi 25-13 in the final quarter as the Lady Jaguars claimed a 77-68 victory going away Wednesday night at Mitchell Center.
The Lady Eagles (2-0) held a six point at the end the first quarter and carried that edge through the second and third quarters.
But USM shot just 29.4 percent from the floor in the fourth quarter, making just five baskets on 17 shots, including just 2-of-6 from 3-point range.
At the other end of the court, USA (2-1) shot 66.7 percent from the field, making 8-of-12 shots and knocking down 9-of-12 free throws.
In her first career start, junior guard Camille Anderson led four Lady Eagles into double-figure scoring with a career-high 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting.
USM junior guard Alaire Mayze scored 17 points, grabbed nine rebounds, handed out three assists and came up with three steals.
Senior guard Megan Brown scored 11 points and had three assists and junior point guard Shonte Hailes also had 11 points and added four assists and four steals.
The Lady Jaguars’ entire starting lineup scored at least 12 points, led by freshman guard Damaya Telemaque’s 17 points, three assists and three steals.
Freshman guard Savannah Jones added 15 points and five rebounds, sophomore forward Antoinette Lewis also scored points while grabbing nine rebounds, junior guard Shaforia Kines had 14 points, three assists and three steals and junior forward Christen Carter finished with 12 points and four rebounds.
USM will host Samford University at 3 p.m. Sunday at Reed Green Coliseum.
