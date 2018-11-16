Griffis to become next Chief Judge of Mississippi Court of Appeals

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Today Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. announced that Judge T. Kenneth Griffis Jr. will become the Next Chief Judge of the Mississippi Court of Appeals.
The 57-year-old Meridian native will begin his service as administrative head of the Court of Appeals on Jan. 2, 2019. Griffis will take over the leadership position from Court of Appeals Chief Judge L. Joseph Lee, whose set to retire on Dec. 31.
“Judge Griffis is a seasoned appellate judge with extensive experience who has always worked for and supported the improvement of the judiciary and the administration of justice,” Chief Justice Waller said. “I appreciate his willingness to take on the additional administrative duties of Chief Judge. He will be an outstanding leader as Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals.”
“I thank Chief Justice Waller for his confidence in me in making this appointment,” Judge Griffis said. “I look forward to continuing the excellence of the Court of Appeals and working with other members of the Court as we meet our responsibility of rendering well-reasoned and timely decisions. I am honored to serve the Court of Appeals in this capacity.”
With the retiring of Chief Judge Lee and Presiding Judge Tyree Irving, Griffis will become the longest serving member of the Court of Appeals. He been a member of the court for 16 years. Griffis was elected in Nov. 2002 to District 3, Position 2, and took office in Jan. 2003. On March 3, 2011, he was selected as a presiding judge by Chief Judge Lee.
Judge Griffis will become the sixth Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals.
