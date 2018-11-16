Four PCS Bobcats sign college scholarships

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - It was a huge National Signing Day for PCS on Wednesday.
Holden Dykes signed a baseball scholarship with Meridian Community College.
"Pretty excited,” Dykes said. “It's been my dream for a while to go play at the collegiate level so I'm real excited."
Jillian Rhian is headed to Oxford after signing with Ole Miss soccer.
"It's so special,” Rhian said. “I've been thinking about playing college soccer ever since I was little. Now that it's actually happening, I'm just so excited." Mary Moore Widemire inked with PRCC softball and Kenna Stuart will continue her archery career at William Carey.
"I'm super excited for today,” Widemire said. “I've been waiting for this for a really long time. Super thankful for this opportunity I've been given and I'd like to thank my parents and coaches that have gotten me to this spot right where I am."
“Hard work and dedication definitely pay off,” Stuart said. “Don’t give up because you can achieve what you’re going for.”
