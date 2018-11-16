Emma Desantis signs with Alabama Gymnastics

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) - Emma Desantis grew up idolizing Alabama Gymnastics. The South Jones Brave often drove four hours a day to train, one day dreaming of competing for the Crimson Tide.
All that driving and hard work paid off on Wednesday when Desantis signed with the University of Alabama.
“This has been my dream since I was a little girl,” Desantis said. “I’ve been going to Alabama gymnastics camps since I was seven years old and it’s just always been my dream. I’m very thankful for this opportunity.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.