Edwards leads USM past Troy, 81-66

TROY, AL (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has been quite the road warrior so far in the young basketball season.
Senior guard Cortez Edwards joined the 1,000-point club with a season-high 26 points and the Golden Eagles held off Troy University 81-66 Thursday night.
USM (3-0) topped Southern Methodist University 74-64 Sunday. The Mustangs had held the nation’s seventh-longest winning streak against non-conference opponents.
Thursday night, USM opened the game by opening a 21-point lead. Troy pulled within 42-26 at haftime, before the Golden Eagles rebuilt its lead to 25 on a layup by forward Boban Jacdonmi with 11:42 left in the game.
Troy (1-3) cut its deficit to 11 points twice, but senior Kevin Holland dropped in a 3-pointer, and LaDavius Draine hit two more treys, to push the lead back to 16 points with less than 5 minutes to play.
Edwards made 11-of-16 shots from the floor, including 4-of-6 from 3-point range. He also grabbed six rebounds, handed out five assists and came yup with a steal and blocked shot.
Senior point guard Tyree Griffin added 10 points, five rebounds and nine assists while junior swingman Leonard Harper-Baker scored 10 points, hitting 5-of-7 shots, and grabbed eight rebounds.
Troy got a team-high 16 points off the bench from junior guard Charles Norman. Senior forward Alex Hicks added 13 points and eight rebounds, senior guard B.J. Miller had 11 points and senior forward Jordon Varnado finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
USM will head back on the road on Nov. 20 to take on the University of North Florida in the Cancun Classic.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.