Car care tips for the cold temperatures

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The cold weather has come into the Pine Belt quickly, and mechanics say to check three things before you get in your car to drive.
“The three main things are your cooling system, your charging and battery system and your tires,” said Dennis Craig with Jerry’s Automotive Repair in Hattiesburg.
During this time of year, it’s important to pay close attention to your cooling system.
“One of the most neglected things is your cooling system," Craig said. “People don’t usually maintain it properly. Especially in older vehicles where you have the regular standard antifreeze.”
When doing routine maintenance on your cooling system, the extended life antifreeze lasts a lot longer than the standard antifreeze, but Craig said be careful not to be confused, you should keep an eye own the levels of both.
“If you have the extended life, most people neglect that because they think it’s the life of the vehicle," Craig said. “Its always good to have a check at least once a year, even if you do not have a leak.”
Craig adds that the weather has an impact on your tires, more specifically tire pressure. Because cooler air has a lower density, it causes tires to deflate during colder weather.
"When you’re driving with a low pressure you’re not only decreasing your fuel mileage, but you’re going to chance it having a blowout on the highway, and nobody likes to have a blowout,” Craig said.
The last thing you want is to be all ready and set to leave for work or school in the morning and your car won’t start. Craig shares that the most unpredictable problem with your car during the colder weather could be with the battery.
“You’ll get in one day and it starts off fine and the next day, nothing," Craig said. “You’ll end up having to be jumped off, so that’s a good thing to have a check when you’re getting ready for this cold weather. It doesn’t take but a few minutes to check it.”
To make sure you’re always keeping yourself safe before you pull off, check your vehicle’s cooling system, charging and battery system and tires.
