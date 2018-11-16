Billy Garrity, Dustin Dickerson sign with USM baseball

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Southern Miss baseball welcomed a number of future Golden Eagles on National Signing Day.
Sumrall senior Billy Garrity inked with USM on Wednesday morning. Garrity enters his senior season after hitting a team-best eight home runs for the Bobcats last year.
Fellow Pine Belt player Dustin Dickerson signed with the Eagles out of West Jones. Dickerson’s head coach Trey Sutton experienced some deja-vu as he watched his shortstop sign with Southern Miss.
Not too long ago, Sutton did the same as a former Mustang shortstop.
"My coach went there, hall of famer, superstar,” Dickerson said. “And just right in the back yard. All my friends and family can come watch. Maybe I can do a little bit better than him."
“Having played there and graduated from here and played shortstop here, and wore No. 5 here, there’s a lot of funny similarities,” said Sutton, who owns USM’s hitting record (327). “Thinking back to the time I signed to go play down there. It was kind of cool to see.”
