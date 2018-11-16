Beautiful weather Friday and into the weekend

We had another cold start this morning with temperatures in the low 30s. This afternoon is going to be amazing, as highs will top out in the low 60s with sunny skies. Skies will be clear this evening with temperatures in the 40s for those Friday night football games. Lows tonight will be in the upper 30s.
This weekend will be warmer as highs reach the 60s with sunny skies. We’ll stay sunny into next week with highs in the mid-60s. Thanksgiving is looking partly cloudy right now with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
