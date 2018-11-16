Authorities net multiple arrests in Richton commercial burglary

RICHTON, MS (WDAM) - A joint investigation including the Perry County Sheriff’s Office and Richton Police Department resulted in arrests. The commercial burglary happened on Oct. 22 involving various pieces of property, according to authorities.
Officials say four juveniles and two adults were arrested in connection to the incident. Shane Carter, 19, and 21-year-old Matt Dillon were both charged with commercial burglary. Additionally, the four juveniles were charged with commercial burglary in the Perry County Youth Court.
On Facebook, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office noted that some of the stolen property was recovered.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.