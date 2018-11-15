USM volleyball trio named All-CUSA

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ Senior setter Sarah Bell and outside hitter Kylie Grandy were named to the first-team All-Conference USA volleyball team.
Senior middle blocker Alexis Coombs was honored as a second-team All-C-USA selection.
Bell, USM’s all-time assists leader, earned first-team all-conference honors for a third consecutive season. She became the third Lady Eagle in the program’s history to collect 4,000 assists and 1,000 digs.
Grandy had earned second-team honors the past two seasons before joining Bell on the first team. She registered 499 kills and ranks third in kills in program history.
USM will open play at 4 p.m. Friday as the seventh seed in the Conference USA 2018 Air Force Reserve Volleyball Championship at Marshall University’s Cam Henderson Center.
The Lady Eagles will take on second-seeded Western Kentucky University, which will be seeking a fifth consecutive tournament title. The Lady Hilltoppers won in a five-set donnybrook when the two teams opened C-USA play on Sept. 27 in Hattiesburg.
