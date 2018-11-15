Unbeaten Hattiesburg hosts West Jones in 5A playoffs

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg High is one of the most explosive offensive teams in the state. The Tigers (12-0) average nearly 50 points per game.
Their opponent on Friday night – West Jones – surrenders just eight points per game. The Mustangs (10-2) have pitched six shutouts on the season.
The two schools clash on Friday in the class 5A quarterfinals.
"Obviously that defensive front, their front seven is very strong,” said Hattiesburg head coach Tony Vance. “Those guys in the secondary probably don't get enough credit for their play either."
“For us to win the game, we’re going to have to possess the ball so we have to move the sticks,” said West Jones head coach Scott Pierson. “Long drives and then find a way to get the ball in the end zone. And shorten the game a little bit because they’re so explosive offensively. If you limit their touches, hopefully you got a chance later on in the game.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.