Thursday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a cold start this morning as we begin the day with temps in the upper 20s, so grab a warm jacket, ear muffs, & gloves! Highs will top out in the upper 40s this afternoon with sunny skies! Skies will be clear this evening with temps in the upper 30s. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s.