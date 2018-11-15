Thursday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! It’s a cold start this morning as we begin the day with temps in the upper 20s, so grab a warm jacket, ear muffs, & gloves! Highs will top out in the upper 40s this afternoon with sunny skies! Skies will be clear this evening with temps in the upper 30s. Lows tonight will be in the low 30s.
Tomorrow will be nice with temps in the low 60s with sunny skies. It will be cool for those football games with temps in the 50s.
This weekend will be warmer as highs reach the 60s with sunny skies.
We'll stay sunny into next week with highs in the mid 60s.
Thanksgiving is looking partly cloudy right now with temps in the low to mid 60s.
