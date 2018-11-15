Pine Belt shelter keeps homeless warm

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - One Pine Belt shelter is giving the homeless a home as the temperature drops.
The Fieldhouse for the Homeless provides a meal, warm clothes and a place to stay for people without a home.
It’s a nonprofit organization run by volunteers and donations from the community.
The shelter’s motto is, “Homeless is a seasonal life not a way of life.”
“We have thermals that we give out, being that the temperature is dropping we’re taking a number amount of people in,” said Lakyrstal Johnson, Administration assistant at The Fieldhouse for the Homeless.
According to management, the field house takes in at least 1000 people a month.
“The Fieldhouse is an organization that turns no one down,” said Lakyrstal Johnson.
The shelter strives to provide free food, shelter and clothes for the homeless.
