Nazi flag comes down after community protests, but Confederate flags stay

FRUITA, CO (KKCO/CNN) – A Nazi flag flying in a neighborhood in Mesa County, CO, drew protests over the weekend, with people in the community coming together to say the flag doesn’t represent them.
But the swastika wasn’t the only controversial symbol protesters rallied against.
"I thought it was just an attention grab that really didn't benefit anyone," said Fletcher Lippert, who’s lived in Fruita for four years.
Lippert was upset when he saw his neighbors flying Nazi and Confederate flags.
“I just didn't think it was necessary,” he said.
After protesters took to the streets, Lippert noticed how people were acting.
"It was just very negative on both sides,” he said.
The Nazi flag came down after the protests, but the Confederate flags stayed.
"They said they’d take down the flag if [the protesters] went away," Lippert said. “Then, they didn’t take down the Confederate flag.”
Jon Williams, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Grand Junction, said the protest wasn’t a win.
"I was super happy to see so many people, but it was really disappointing that once they took down the Nazi flag, that they kept up their Confederate flags," he said.
Williams said that while he’s glad the protest happened, he feels like nothing was really accomplished to stop something similar from happening again.
"I said to the crowd of people that I was with, 'You do realize there’s black people here, standing alongside you, protesting … and now you are just going to go home when there are two other symbols that are still up there that intimidate black communities."
The owner of the house where the flags were flying did not want to comment.
