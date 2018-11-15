Mattis: War-trophy bells' return to help US, Philippine ties

Philippine ambassador to the U.S., H.E. Jose Manuel G. Romualdez, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis shake hands at two of the Bells of Balangiga at F.E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. They were in Cheyenne to launch the process of repatriating to the Philippines three church bells taken by U.S. troops in 1901, during the U.S. occupation of the Philippines. The third bell is with the U.S. Army in South Korea. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver) (AP)