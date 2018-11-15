Japan's minister of cybersecurity has never used computer

In Nov. 14, 2018, photo, ruling Liberal Democratic Party of Japan lawmaker Yoshitaka Sakurada, also in charge of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, replies to question from independent and opposition legislators at a parliamentary session in Tokyo. Sakurada, Japan’s minister in charge of cybersecurity is in the spotlight for acknowledging he had never used a computer and making comments showing he had no idea what a USB port might be. (Kyodo News via AP) (AP)