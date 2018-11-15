‘Hee Haw’ host Roy Clark dies

(AP/RNN) - A publicist said country star Roy Clark, the guitar virtuoso and singer who headlined the country music-filled TV show “Hee Haw” for nearly a quarter century, has died.
Jeremy Westby said Clark died Thursday due to complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla.
Clark was "Hee Haw" host or co-host for its entire 24-year run. The country music and comedy show's last new episode aired in 1993, though reruns continued for a few years thereafter.
He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2009.
Clark played the guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and other instruments. His skills brought him gigs as guest performer with many top orchestras, including the Boston Pops.
Clark also served as guest host to “Tonight Show” and was one of the first country stars to tour in the Soviet Union.
He was born April 15, 1933, in Meherrin, VA, and according to the Country Music Hall of Fame, he was born into a musical family, performing with his father.
By age 20, he was an up-and-coming star, touring with Grandpa Jones.
Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.