Hattiesburg Tourism Commission reaches settlement with State Auditor’s office

“The total amount of improper bonus payments in this case was $251,951.80 and our investigative costs were $6,474.66," White said in a news release. "I’m pleased that taxpayers have received back all the money that was inappropriately spent on bonuses, along with our investigative costs and interest. We work hard, alongside attorneys in the Attorney General’s office, to make sure that these instances are brought to light and the taxpayers do not take a loss, so I’m grateful that we were able to reach the right result here.”