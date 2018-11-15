Hattiesburg participates in America Recycles Day

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Thursday is America Recycles Day. To participate and celebrate, the City of Hattiesburg has set up at Kamper Park so residents can drop off recyclable materials.
The following items will be accepted at Kamper Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.:
- hazardous waste (paint, household chemicals, oil)
- electronic waste (old cables and chargers, monitors, phones)
- cardboard
- aluminum
- paper
- plastic
Glass, plastic grocery bags, plastic dry-cleaning bags and tires will not be accepted.
America Recycles Day is part of the Keep America Beautiful national initiative. Its purpose is to promote recycling in communities across the country and encourage everyone to be a steward of the environment.
