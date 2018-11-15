Collins (11-1) hosts Taylorsville (13-0) in class 2A quarterfinals

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - The last time Taylorsville (13-0) and Collins (11-1) met on a football field, it was for the 2017 Class 2A South State title.
The Tartars prevailed 48-32 on their home turf and went on to win the state championship.
The two schools meet again on Friday night in the 2A quarterfinals – this time in Collins.
"I know Taylorsville's going to be ready to play,” said Collins head coach Eric Booth. “It's going to be a big game. You got the number one team from last year, won the 2A state championship, coming in. And you know we finished South State, second team to them so we're going to be ready to play."
“It’s going to be a great game, a great atmosphere,” said Taylorsville head coach Mitch Evans. “Coach Booth will have those guys ready to play. It’s going to be a tough game for both teams, I think.”
