Clinton police officers ride along on city school buses

CLINTON, MS (WLBT) - With the deaths of children around the country and in Mississippi, Clinton police officers are sending the message loud and clear about protecting students who ride the bus.
At 7:00 Wednesday morning, Clinton police arrived at the Transportation Department for City Schools.
"We're gonna be in different areas. We're gonna be stationed."
Officers in the department will board buses to ride along on routes throughout the city, on the lookout for drivers who don’t stop or those who go around school buses.
When they don’t stop for the flashing red lights on the bus, they will likely see blue lights.
“Let’s stop, let’s take our time. Let’s not be in a hurry,” said Sgt, Jason Hulitt. “Do not go around the school bus, whether you see anybody or anybody crossing or anybody around. Let’s not do it.”
“Today, they displayed that they are doing exactly what we want them to do,” said Lt. Michael Kelly.
The City of Clinton is looking at various ways to remind drivers they are making life and death decisions when they don't put on the brakes.
“We are in discussions that if someone does get a citation, this is such a serious infraction that we might just publish their names,” said Mark Jones, Communications Director for the City of Clinton.
One bus driver said he recently had a close call.
“All of a sudden there came this delivery vehicle speeding around a curve and it was very obvious to me they were not going to stop,” said Mike Case. "They were not paying attention, so the only thing I could do was to lay down on my horn.”
Bus drivers and Transportation Directors say one of the biggest problems is cell phones -- distracted driving -- but the motto in Clinton is “Stay Safe by Choice, Not By Chance”.
They’re working with the Clinton Police Department to make sure children are protected.
No citations were issued Wednesday morning, but fines for not stopping for school buses can range from $350-$750 for a first offense. Tickets can go up to $1,500 and your license can be suspended.
