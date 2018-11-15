Cause of death revealed in Hattiesburg murder

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Forrest County Coroner released the cause of death of 19-year-old Jack Eagan Kelly on Wednesday.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said Kelly, of Louisiana, died from vascular trauma due to stab wounds. Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said Kelly was dropped off injured to a AAA Ambulance crew at Clark’s service station on U.S. Highway 49 just before midnight on Friday.
Kelly was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries. Moore said investigators determined the crime took place at 212 Blue Gable Road in Hattiesburg and involved a drug transaction.
Police arrested 22-year-old Alex Emmanuel Roberts Rivera and 23-year-old Delbert Edgar Kennedy III, both of Hattiesburg, at 22 Campbell Scenic Drive on Saturday, according to Moore.
Rivera was charged with second-degree murder, hindering prosecution and conspiracy to possess narcotics, according to Moore. His bond was set at $340,000.
Moore said Kennedy was charged with accessory after the fact of second-degree murder, hindering prosecution and conspiracy to possess narcotics. His bond was set at $70,000.
Police also charged Klayton King, of Slidell, with hindering prosecution and conspiracy to sell narcotics after he turned himself in on Saturday, Moore said.
Police are still searching for Hayden Calico, 19, who is wanted for questioning in the case.
