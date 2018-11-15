All-Region 8-3A football team announced

(WDAM) - Seminary High School senior defensive tackle Nathan Pickering was named Region 8-3A’s “Overall Most Valuable Player.”
Honors were voted upon by the region’s coaches.
The 2018 All-Region 8-3A Football Team was released this week, including co-offensive and co-defensive MVP players, all-region coaching staff and first-team all-region team.
Seminary sophomore running back Marquise Crosby and Columbia High School junior running back Kentrel Bullock were named Offensive co-MVPs, while Jefferson Davis County High School senior linebacker Equandric Ross and Columbia senior strong safety Kevon Cloyd were named Defensive co-MVPs.
Wesson High School senior receiver/linebacker Jim Guess was named the region’s Special Teams’ Most Valuable Player.
Seminary, which finished as region champion, was voted Coaching Staff of the Year recognition, while landing seven players on the first-team All-Region unit, including junior running back Jordan Barrett; junior middle linebacker/tight end Austin Keys; sophomore running back/linebacker Kaleb Hatten; senior quarterback Jeff Miller; senior center Chris Guidry; sophomore offensive lineman Seth Gilmore; and senior tight end/linebacker Caleb Reardon.
Columbia (10-2), the region’s runner-up, had six players on the All-Region first team, including freshman running back Omar Johnson; senior quarterback/receiver Ralph Luter; junior free safety Jamison Kelly; senior defensive end/punter Ryan Luter; junior offensive tackle/defensive end Jordan Aaron; and senior long snapper/tackle Reagan Davis.
JDC, the defending Class 3A state football champion, had five players named first team, including senior linebacker/split end Frank McAfee; junior running back/defensive back Kyser Booth; senior running back/noseguard Ricky Griffith; sophomore offensive lineman/defensive lineman Csenuahs Walker; and senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Chris Hawthorn.
Tylertown High School had four seniors named, including receiver/strong safety Stephen Tisdale; quarterback/free safety Jashon Baker; receiver/defensive back Ken Robertson; and offensive lineman/defensive lineman Jalen Williams.
West Marion High School had three players named, including junior quarterback/linebacker Jeremiah Holmes, senior receiver Dontavious McGowan and sophomore running back/defensive back Jartavious Martin.
Wesson selections included senior offensive lineman/defensive lineman Cade Lowery and sophomore quarterback/defensive back Antrelle Sims.
