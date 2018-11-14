Wednesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with patchy areas of drizzle and cold air, so grab a warm jacket, ear muffs, & gloves because its going to be cold. Temps will barely move today, only reaching the low 40s by this afternoon. Skies will be cloudy this evening with temps in the mid 30s. We’ll see a killing freeze tonight as lows bottom out in the upper 20s.
The sun will finally return on tomorrow with highs around 50. Another freeze is expected tomorrow night with lows once again in the upper 20s. We’ll stay sunny throughout the weekend into next week with highs in the low 60s.
