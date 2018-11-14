USM hosts entrepreneurship event for non-business majors

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Some University of Southern Mississippi students became teachers Tuesday afternoon and helped fellow students learn how to start their own business.
It was all part of the first, "Eagles Engaged in Entrepreneurship" at the Thad Cochran Center.
Business students organized the event, which featured several business owners, speaking on topics like funding and marketing.
And it was aimed at non-business majors.
“Our team goal is to show people that it is difficult to start your own business, but there are so many resources available to you, that it’s not as hard as it may seem,” said Haley Brown, an accounting and entrepreneurship major who was also one of the event organizers.
“This event is just opening the doors, so everybody is here sharing ideas and information and learning new knowledge, so it’s really great,” said Whitney Jackson, a senior majoring in business entrepreneurship.
About 125 people registered for the event.
