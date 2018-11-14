Chaotic Sri Lankan Parliament rejects president's chosen PM

A Sri Lankan man walks past a banner carrying portraits of newly appointed prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, left, his brother Gotabhaya and president Maithripla Sirisena, second left, outside the supreme courts complex in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. Sri Lanka is in the midst of a political crisis set off by the president's decisions to remove the South Asian island nation's prime minister, dissolve Parliament and call snap elections. The banner reads" We welcome the leader who brought life to people" in Sinhalese. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) (Eranga Jayawardena)