Shelby Army brigade donates food during benefit ruck march

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Dozens of soldiers stationed at Camp Shelby donated non-perishable food Wednesday during a charity ruck march to benefit the food pantry at the Edwards Street Fellowship Center.
About 150 soldiers in the Army’s 177th Armored Brigade marched three miles from the Jackson Road Station on the Longleaf Trace to the Clyde Depot.
They each carried about 35 pounds of canned food and other items.
After donating the food, they marched back to the Jackson Road Station.
It’s the second year the unit has hosted the march to help needy families during the holidays.
The Edwards Street Fellowship Center serves more than 1,400 households each month.
