Prince Charles turns 70 with party, new family photos

In this handout image provided by Clarence House and taken on Sept. 5, 2018, Britain's Prince Charles poses for an official portrait to mark his 70th Birthday in the gardens of Clarence House, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in London, England. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo) (Chris Jackson)