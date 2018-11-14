Player of the Week - Petal junior Ja’Korian Newsome

“I thought our kids have shown a lot of perseverance in the last few weeks,” Boyles said. “We went down [to Gulfport] and played extremely hard and played with a lot of energy and a lot of passion.” “I know for sure I get to play one more game with my brothers,” Newsome said. “Also, the environment’s going to be kinda wild but we’re going to learn to just control ourselves and play like we did against Gulfport.”