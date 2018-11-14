Perry County traffic stop leads to arrest of Florida fugitive

BEAUMONT, MS (WDAM) - A Perry County traffic stop Tuesday night led to the arrest of a man wanted in Florida for molestation.
A Perry County Sheriff’s deputy arrested 41-year-old Yoel Benitez after stopping him on Highway 98 in Beaumont., according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that Benitez is wanted by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office in Vero Beach, Florida for one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 years old.
Benitez is currently being held in the Perry County Jail awaiting extradition.
