Perry County traffic stop leads to arrest of Florida fugitive
Yoel Benitez is wanted in Florida for two counts of molestation. (Photo source: Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Luke Smith | November 13, 2018 at 9:16 PM CST - Updated November 13 at 9:24 PM

BEAUMONT, MS (WDAM) - A Perry County traffic stop Tuesday night led to the arrest of a man wanted in Florida for molestation.

A Perry County Sheriff’s deputy arrested 41-year-old Yoel Benitez after stopping him on Highway 98 in Beaumont., according to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that Benitez is wanted by the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office in Vero Beach, Florida for one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old and one count of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim between the ages of 12 and 16 years old.

Benitez is currently being held in the Perry County Jail awaiting extradition.

