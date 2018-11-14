Pain psychologist receives prestigious award for pain treatment

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Around the country, the Centers for Disease Control and clinicians are working to improve the way opioids are prescribed in order to reduce misuse, abuse and overdose from these drugs.
In the Pine Belt, there is an award-winning psychologist and program available to help people overcome chronic pain and the struggles that come with it. That psychologist is Southern Behavioral Medicine Associates Dr. Geralyn Datz.
“Some people have been suicidal or depressed or taking too many pain medications,” Datz said.
Datz said that’s how some patients come into her Pain Rehabilitation Program, but that’s not how they leave.
“We actually do a graduation ceremony at the end of every program, and there are tears and laughter and so many people reporting that we really did help them get their lives back,” Datz said.
As a pain psychologist, Datz built a 20-day pain rehabilitation program in 2014. Through alternative treatments, Datz said this program heals people.
“What I do is work alongside a medical team and help patients with pain, restore their sleep, their mood, their relationships, optimize their medications and really help reclaim their lives from pain,” Datz said.
The benefits and real change that Datz's program brings to patients grabbed the attention of the Southern Pain Society. Datz won the society's prestigious Dr. Hubert and Renee Rosomoff Award for distinguished contributions to pain medicine, treatments and pain patients in September.
She said Dr. Hubert was a renowned pioneer in neurosurgery and pain medicine, who innovated pain treatment in many ways.
“One of the things that he did was found one of the first pain rehabilitation programs in the United States and that still exists today in Miami,” Datz said.
Now, Datz’s pain rehabilitation program, similar to Rosomoff, is providing award-winning care for the people of the Pine Belt.
“It feels amazing to be recognized," Datz said. "I think I’m still kind of in shock about the whole thing and, um, it also feels very gratifying because me and my staff have worked so hard over the last four years to bring attention to alternative types of treatments for pain.”
Datz said if you suffer from chronic pain and you are looking for relief and other treatments, you can contact her office at 601-255-1618.
