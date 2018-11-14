LPD urges public to be aware of potential scams

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Authorities at the Laurel Police Department want to warn residents to be on the lookout for scams in the area. According to officials, “unsuspecting citizens” are currently
being targeted by scammers via phone regarding lottery scams, government grants or the Internal Revenue Service.
“The scammer will inform the citizen that they qualify for a government grant, are about to be arrested for back taxes or that they have won a large sum of money," said Capt. Tommy Cox in a press release. "The citizen is then directed to purchase a pre-loaded green dot credit card, an iTunes card or wire money in the amount requested. Once the scammer gets the code from the back of the card, they drain the money.”
Cox adds that people should be leery of someone’s attempt to get money over the phone.
Anyone with information regarding criminal activity should contact LPD or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.
