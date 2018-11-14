Warming stations to open for freeze warning

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - Shelters in Laurel and Forrest County will open Wednesday night for anyone looking to flee from the freezing temperatures.
The Salvation Army in Laurel will be converting their shelter into a warming station. Shelter manager Valeria Glover says the warming station will open once the temperatures hit 32 degrees and will remain open until the weather reaches above freezing temperatures.
The warming station is located at 207 N. 13th Avenue. Light refreshments and food will also be served.
The Forrest County 361 Safe Room will open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The safe room is located at 946 Sullivan Drive.
The Pine Belt is under a freeze warning until 8 a.m. Thursday.
