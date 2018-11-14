Hattiesburg Country Club hosts inaugural “Carpenter Cup”

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Country Club hosts its inaugural “Carpenter Cup” on Saturday and Sunday.
The Ryder Cup-style golf tournament is named after the late James Ray Carpenter – a former USM golf coach and PGA president.
Twelve of the best golfers from the Hattiesburg Country Club will battle the 12 best from Canebreak Country Club.
“[Carpenter] was so influential in golf around Hattiesburg and Mississippi,” said Carter Callaway, Director of Golf at the Hattiesburg Country Club. “Past president of the PGA, I think it’d be a great person to name it after. So, we decided to name it the ‘Carpenter Cup.’ Hopefully, it’ll stick and we’ll do it for years to come.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.