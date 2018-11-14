Fundraiser held for daughter of Forrest County Sheriff’s deputy

Anniston Claire Strickland, the daughter of deputy Josh Strickland and Jordan Shull, just turned 4 months old and has been in and out of surgery since she was born. Anniston has been diagnosed with hydronephrosis with ectopic ureters, which means her kidneys were enlarged due to reflux caused by her ureters being connected to her urethra instead of her bladder, according to the fundraiser page on Facebook.