Fundraiser held for daughter of Forrest County Sheriff’s deputy

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - A shrimp boil is being held Wednesday in Petal to help raise money for medical bills for the daughter of a Forrest County Sheriff’s deputy.
Anniston Claire Strickland, the daughter of deputy Josh Strickland and Jordan Shull, just turned 4 months old and has been in and out of surgery since she was born. Anniston has been diagnosed with hydronephrosis with ectopic ureters, which means her kidneys were enlarged due to reflux caused by her ureters being connected to her urethra instead of her bladder, according to the fundraiser page on Facebook.
The fundraiser, hosted by Carter’s Jewelry in Petal, will help with Anniston’s medical expenses, including supplies, travel and hospital stays.
The fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. at Sullivan’s Barn at 1063 Eastabuchie Road in Petal. Plates will be $20.
“Coming together for this sweet young family to raise money will make a world of a difference,” the Facebook page said. “Come have a few beers, listen to live MUSIC, and enjoy the shrimp low country boil. Have a good time for a great cause.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.