2 dead, 46 injured after tour bus overturns on slick highway

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two people have died and 46 people are injured after a tour bus overturned in DeSoto County.
According to the sheriff’s department, the tour bus overturned at I-269 and Highway 78, blocking the road.
Authorities on the scene say all 46 surviving passengers sustained various injuries and have been taken to various hospitals.
Baptist Memorial Hospital DeSoto has received 18 patients from the crash. All patients sent to Regional One Health were transferred to Baptist Collierville.
The tour bus is operated by Teague Express in Anniston, Alabama. It was traveling from Huntsville, Alabama. The company’s owner, Tyrone Teague, says he is concerned about the passengers on board and will release a statement soon.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says highways there are slick and dangerous because of sleet, which is falling across parts of the Mid-South.
Deputy Sheriff Macon Moore says his crews are working multiple crashes in the county. They are asking drivers to slow down and proceed with caution.
Send your weather photos to my5@wmctv.com.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.