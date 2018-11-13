William Carey receives check for music therapy

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A check presentation was held on Monday at William Carey University in Hattiesburg. The Greater Pine Belt Community Foundation presented $19,000 to the school’s Adaptive Music Therapy program.
The program pairs students with adults who have intellectual development disabilities by enhancing their lives through music.
Assistant Professor of Music Jim Pierce says the partnership is an invaluable resource for helping students gain with real life experience through helping those who have learning disabilities.
“The students gain the abilities to see beyond the diagnosis and see beyond what you see in a text book or get from a lecture.” Pierce said, “It’s a chance they might not otherwise have and without the support of the Pine Belt Foundation, we would not be able to perform this kind of work so it’s really wonderful.”
The money will be used to help students with meals, educational events and recreational trips.
