Why wait? Democrats openly flirt with 2020 campaign

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks at a get out the vote event hosted by the NH Young Democrats at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, N.H. Motivated by an urgency to unseat President Donald Trump and the prospect of a historically large primary field, Democrats see little incentive to delay or downplay their 2020 presidential hopes. (AP Photo/ Cheryl Senter, File) (Cheryl Senter)