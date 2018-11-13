USM looking to bounce back at home

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi has seen some sad times, been through some bad times this football season, and one wonders if this time, the hurting won’t heal.
The Golden Eagles saw their record dip below the .500 mark, putting USM in a win-your-last-two-games-or-stay-home situation, after a 26-23 overtime loss Saturday at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.
“Tough loss,” USM coach Jay Hopson said Monday morning during his weekly news conference. “It was a heartbreaker. “If you were there, then you know what I’m talking about. Bottom line. It’s a heartbreaking loss. It really was. But we’ll go back to work.
“I know this football team will come out fighting. It’s life, it’s adversity, and we just have to continue to press on.”
USM (4-5, 3-3 Conference USA) will welcome Louisiana Tech University to M.M. Roberts Stadium for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday. The Bulldogs (7-3, 5-1) are coming off a 28-13 victory over Rice University, Tech’s fourth victory in its last five games.
“They’re another tough Conference USA opponent,’ Hopson said. “We know they have our utmost respect and we know it’s going to be a 50-minute battle, like it is every week”
Fifteen seniors are expected to take their final bows at Roberts Stadium Saturday, and Hopson said the contingent has provided the guts of the program.
“Those guys are soldiers,” Hopson said. “They keep fighting. The reality is we’ve just got to play hard and keep fighting and competing like we’re doing.
“That’s one thing I love about this football team. These guys are fighting. There’s no quit in these guys. They continue to battle back.”
Hopson said he expected to know more on the status of sophomore quarterback Jack Abraham, who has missed the past two games after being injured on Oct. 27 at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.
“I’m hoping he’s ready to roll,” Hopson said. “I keep saying that every week, and he is getting better. He did just about everything with us.
“They’re telling me he’s ready, so we’re going to get him out there and see how he’s doing.”
Abraham started USM’s first seven games of the season before being knocked out the games with the 49ers late in the third quarter.
Abraham had completed 185-of-256 passes (72.3 percent) for 2,060 yards and 13 touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
Freshman Tate Whatley, who stepped in at Charlotte when Abraham went out, has started the past two games.
Facing the wrath of a UAB defense that limited USM’s running game to a net 5 yards, Whatley completed 16-of-38 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown with an interception.
But Hopson liked the toughness he saw from Whatley, who was sacked seven times for 67 yards in losses and hit on numerous other occasions.
“He’s tough as nails,” Hopson said. “Tate’s a tough guy, he really is. He’s got a lot of grit, and to be as young as he is with the things he does, he’s going to be a special football player in time.
“I love him to death and love his spirit … You could tell Tate was a competitor and a tough guy when we recruited him.
Players of the week for the UAB game included:
Offense - Sophomore receiver Quez Watkins, who had seven catches for 109 yards and a touchdown. It was the third 100-yard receiving game for Watkins, who leads the Golden Eagles in receptions (58), receiving yardage (721 yards), receiving touchdowns (nine), total touchdowns (10) and all-purpose yards (961 yards).
Watkins has caught at least one touchdown pass in seven of USM’s nine games.
Defense - Sophomore Ky’el Hemby, who made eight solo tackles and came up with his team-best fourth interception of the season.
Hemby stands atop the Golden Eagles’ tackles’ chart with fellow defensive back Picasso Nelson Jr., with 46 tackles (34 solo). In addition to the four interceptions, he has broken up two others.
Special teams - Senior place-kicker Parker Shaunfield, who was 3-of-3 on field goal attempts and 2-of-2 on extra points.
Shaunfield, USM’s only preseason All-C-USA selection, has hit 16-of-20 field-goal attempts this season, including his last six attempts. He has made 24 of his 25 extra-point attempts.
