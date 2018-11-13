Tuesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with light rain all across the Pine Belt, so grab your raincoat as you head out the door. You’ll also need a warm jacket, ear muffs, & gloves because it’s going to be cold. Areas of light rain will be possible though this morning and will taper off later this afternoon. Temps will fall throughout the day as we go from the upper 40s around sunrise to the low to mid 40s by this afternoon. Winds will be gusty at times, out of the north between 10-25 mph. Skies will be cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 30s.