Tuesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Good morning, everyone! We’re starting off this morning with light rain all across the Pine Belt, so grab your raincoat as you head out the door. You’ll also need a warm jacket, ear muffs, & gloves because it’s going to be cold. Areas of light rain will be possible though this morning and will taper off later this afternoon. Temps will fall throughout the day as we go from the upper 40s around sunrise to the low to mid 40s by this afternoon. Winds will be gusty at times, out of the north between 10-25 mph. Skies will be cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 30s.
We’ll see a few light morning showers for your day on Wednesday with cloudy skies in the afternoon and highs in the mid 40s. Our first freeze will be possible Wednesday night with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. The sun will finally return on Thursday with highs around 50. We’ll stay sunny throughout the weekend into next week with highs in the low 60s.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.