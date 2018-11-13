Petal police chief to resign, city appoints replacement

“Chief Fuller is going to be retiring Jan.1 and Chief Fuller has been chief for about nine and a half years and has done an excellent job<” Marx said in the meeting. “I cant say enough about the leadership he’s shown our police department and the improvements and growth our department has had under Chief Fuller. We’re going to miss him and nobody can replace him. But, we’re fortunate to have someone who has worked right alongside him for these nine and half years as the assistant chief---- Matthew Hiatt--- who has been with the Petal Police Department for about twenty years.”