Petal police chief to resign, city appoints replacement

PETAL, MS (WDAM) - Come Jan. 2, a new police chief will be serving the residents of Petal. During the City of Petal’s Nov. 6 board meeting, Mayor Hal Marx made a motion for the new appointment--- Matthew Hiatt.
“He started out as a rookie and worked his way up to assistant chief,”Marx said in the meeting. “Now, I think he’s earned the chance to show what he can do in terms of chief of police and I’m proud to call him my friend. I cant think of anybody who has more integrity and preparation to take over this particular department than he does and I hope ya’ll join in with me voting for him to be chief of police.”
The motion passed with an unanimous vote by other members of the council. Current Police Chief Leonard Fuller has served in his role for nearly 10 years, according to Marx.
“Chief Fuller is going to be retiring Jan.1 and Chief Fuller has been chief for about nine and a half years and has done an excellent job<” Marx said in the meeting. “I cant say enough about the leadership he’s shown our police department and the improvements and growth our department has had under Chief Fuller. We’re going to miss him and nobody can replace him. But, we’re fortunate to have someone who has worked right alongside him for these nine and half years as the assistant chief---- Matthew Hiatt--- who has been with the Petal Police Department for about twenty years.”
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.