New York residents try to preserve African cemetery dating back to 1800s

NEW YORK (WCBS/CNN) - Developers have their eyes set on a lot in New York that is currently being used by sanitation workers.
But their plans may be squashed by some residents who want the land protected after learning it may be on top of an African cemetery which dates to the 1800s.
The address is 47-11 90th Street in the Elmhurst section of Queens.
The burial ground is in a back lot that people don't pay much attention to.
Right now, it's a space rented out for dumpsters and trash trucks.
"I would love to see this site be a memorial, some kind of shrine," said James McMenamin, of the Elmhurst History and Cemeteries Preservation Society.
McMenamin is part of a group petitioning to make the site a historic landmark.
It was the original location of St. Mark's AME Church in the early 1800s.
The church was right next to it was a burial ground.
Construction crews unearthed the remains of a woman who was buried in an iron casket in 2011. At first, authorities thought it was a homicide. But archeologists later learned that she died in the 1800s.
"Who knows how many other people might be buried there with her?" said Paschal Quinones who lives in the neighborhood.
Attempts to reach the business who owned the lot were not returned.
McMenamin said his biggest concern is that a building will be erected on the site.
But Quinones thinks there could be a compromise.
"Maybe a small section of it should be some kind of memorial or something signifying where she laid, but not the whole area. You got to go with progress," he said.
People appear not to be aware of the historical significance.
Now it may factor into the future.
