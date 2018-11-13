Missing woman could be in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The Choctaw County, AL Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing woman, and investigators believe she could be in the Pine Belt.
Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley said Mary Annette Sims, 45, was last seen in Alabama on Oct. 29.
Lolley said investigators received information that Sims was in Hattiesburg on Nov. 3, but from there, the trail goes cold.
Lolley said Sims suffers from a mental condition that could impair her judgement. He added that Sims lives in her car and often moves from place to place, but she is known to frequent the Waynesboro and State Line areas of Wayne County.
Sims is 5-foot-4 and weighs 160 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. Lolley said Sims drives a beige 1996 Mercury Cougar with the Alabama tag 15AV618.
If you have any information on Sims’ whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office at 205-459-2166.
