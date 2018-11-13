HPD hoping to speak to witnesses to deadly vehicle crash

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - A deadly crash in the 7500 block of Hwy. 49 northbound has led to an investigation by the Hattiesburg Police Department. According to authorities, the incident happened on Nov. 13 just before 6:30 a.m.
“What appears to be a dark colored, or black heavy-duty pickup truck, pulling a gooseneck trailer with a camper on top pulled into the southbound lanes of Highway 49 and a Ford Fusion collided with the trailer,” said Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore in a press release.
Officials say the driver of the Ford Fusion was pronounced dead on the scene.
“The driver of the pickup truck, a Hispanic male, stopped at the scene, and then left before speaking with authorities,” Moore said in the release. “A second vehicle, a white passenger car with a Florida tag, driven by a Hispanic male, was apparently accompanying the black truck, and stopped briefly and then also left before speaking with authorities.”
Moore says investigators need to speak with those “two individuals” regarding the “traffic accident.”
Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
