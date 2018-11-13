High School Football Recap-Week 13

MIZE,, MS (WDAM) - Prior to this fall, Richton High School never had hosted a playoff football game since the current postseason structure was adopted by the state in the 1980s.
The Rebels will return home for the second time in the same postseason to host a Class 2A South State semifinal game for the first time in school history after running away from Mize High School 49-14 Friday.
Richton (9-3) will welcome Bay Springs High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs (10-3) advanced with a 49-43 victory at Pelahatchie High School Friday.
Rebels senior running back D.D. Griffin ran for 226 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries to help the Rebels continue to make history.
Richton led 14-0 after one quarter before the Bulldogs (4-8) pulled within 20-14 at halftime. But the Rebels outscored Mize 29-0 in the second half.
Junior quarterback Dylan Favre completed 3-of-5 passes for 53 yards, but two of the completions went for touchdowns: a 20-yarder to junior Malcolm Hinton, and a 29-yarder to senior Za’darious Mitchell.
Favre ran for 51 yards and a score on seven carries, Mitchell added 19 yards and a touchdown on two carries and Griffin had a two-point conversion run.
PELAHATCHIE, MS (WDAM) _ Seniors Jamarius Hosey and Anson Windham each rushed for more than 200 yards against the homestanding Chiefs as the Bulldogs advanced to the Class 2A semifinals.
The Bulldogs rushed for 467 yards and six touchdowns. Windham ran for 251 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries and Hosey rolled up 214 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries.
Junior quarterback Adrian Cole attempted only three passes, completing one for a 39-yard touchdown to senior Derrien Lee. Cole also rushed for a score.
The teams battled throughout the entire game. Bay Springs led 21-14 after the first period and 35-29 at halftime. The Bulldogs carried a 42-29 lead into the fourth quarter and then had to withstand s 14-7 surge by Pelahatchie (11-2) in the final quarter.
The Bulldogs (10-3) will travel to Richton High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rebels (9-3) ran away from Mize High School 49-14 Friday night.
RALEIGH, MS (WDAM) _ Sophomore Marquis Crosby accounted for 138 yards and a touchdown and sophomore Jordan Barrett ran for 98 yards and a score as the Bulldogs advanced to the Class 3A South State semifinals.
Seminary outscored the Lions (5-8) 16-0 in the fourth quarter to break a 6-6 tie, as the Bulldogs’ defense came up with four fumble recoveries and an interception.
Senior Antonio Mobley rushed four times for 12 yards and a touchdown and junior Austin Keys had a 3-yard touchdown run for Seminary. Crosby and Barrett each had a two-point conversion run.
Seminary (10-3) will host Winona High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The unbeaten Tigers (13-0), the top seed out of Region 5-3A, eliminated Magee High School Friday 27-12.
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS (WDAM) _ Junior Kentrel Bullock ran for 155 yards and three touchdowns and freshman Omar Johnson added 86 yards and another score as the Wildcats advanced to the semifinals of the Class 3A South State playoffs.
The Tigers (7-5) did not down without a growl. Columbia led 14-6 in the first quarter and 22-6 at halftime before seeing Crystal Springs pull within 22-20 after three quarters.
But the Wildcats, who came away with three interceptions and limited the Tigers to 274 yards total offense, won the fourth quarter 6-0.
Freshman Johnnie Daniels ran for two touchdowns for the Tigers, while freshman Darius Wheeler scored on a 3-yard run.
Columbia (10-2) will host Region 8-3A foe Jefferson Davis County High School at 7 p.m. Friday. The Jaguars (9-4) advanced with a 53-14 road win over Region 6-3A’s top seed, Velma Jackson High School.
CAMDEN, MS (WDAM) _ Junior Kyser Booth ran for three touchdowns and senior Justin Berry and junior DeAndre Shorts rushed for two scores apiece as the Jaguars continued its quest to defend their 2017 Class 3A state football championship.
Booth scored on touchdown runs of 80 yards,70 yards and 37 yards, Shorts scored on runs of 83 yards and 80 yards and Berry went over from 4 yards and 37 yards out.
Junior quarterback Aljurae Arnold added a 1-yard run for the Jaguars,
Velma Jackson (10-2) got an 8-yard TD run from senior Latavius Leach and a 4-yard scoring run from junior quarterback Antavious Willis.
