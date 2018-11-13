Former SS guard testifies he was aware of camp conditions

Johann Rehbogen, a 94-year-old former SS enlisted man, who is accused of hundreds of counts of accessory to murder for alleged crimes committed during the years he served as a guard at the Nazis’ Stutthof concentration camp, sits in a wheelchair when arriving for the beginning of the third day of his trial at the regional court in Muenster, western Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. (Guido Kirchner/pool photo via AP) (Guido Kirchner)