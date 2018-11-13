Fillingane hopes for balanced budget, teacher pay increase in 2019

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Christmas is still weeks away, but one state lawmaker already has his wish list for the 2019 Legislative session.
District 41 Senator Joey Fillingane hopes the state can increase pay for teachers and child protective services.
Fillingane spoke to a meeting of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday.
He said those pay raises should go along with a balanced budget.
“If we could do a balanced budget and still be able to give our teachers and possibly social workers that work for the State of Mississippi a pay raise, that would be wonderful, that would be a great benefit to them and to the State,” Fillingane said.
Fillingane also said he’ll run for re-election next year.
