Civil Rights pioneer explains why comment by Cindy Hyde-Smith is offensive

“We’re in an environment that allows statements like that to just be cavalier, nonchalant, and folks just oughta understand. Well, we don’t understand. Because again, it’s because of the journey that we have traversed through for many, many, many years," she said. "As you know, Mississippi has the highest number of lynchings than any other state in the country. Until you have had a relative who has been lynched and beaten and killed and shot and dragged, which I have had....so until you have walked a mile in my shoes, you can’t tell me how bad your feet hurt.”